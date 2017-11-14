Towleroad

That Day a Soldier Forever Changed a Young Barber’s Life: SHORT FILM

November 14, 2017 | 11:50am

Trémulo, a short film by Roberto Fiesco, was recently posted to YouTube with English subtitles.

It tells the brief story of Carlos (Benny Emmanuel), who works in a barber shop where he meets Julio (axel Arenas), a soldier who arrives as a customer one day before September 16, Mexican Independence Day. Julio is only around until the military parade ends the next day, so their meeting is short but powerful.

Watch:

