Steve Grand Goes ‘Walking’ in The Big Easy in New Video: WATCH

Steve Grand debuted a video compiled of footage shot earlier this year for his track “Walking” that includes scenes of him tooling around New Orleans, flirting with a sexy party guest, and an all-too-brief glimpse of him rising from bed in a jock strap (above).

Writes Grand:

“Happy almost-Thanksgiving, guys! Here is the lost-but-not-forgotten “Walking” Music Video we shot in New Orleans all the way back in May! My original idea didn’t quite pan out, but John Lavin (Director and Editor) did an amazing job with a lot of the silliness we captured! And after thinking on it for the last few months, I’ve decided a lot of you would probably still get a kick out of all the fun and behind the scenes silliness we had on the single day we shot all of this 😉 So here is our cornucopia of crazy just in times for Thanksgiving! :D”

Enjoy!