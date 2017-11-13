Supermarket Chain Tesco Under Fire For Including Gay Couple, Muslim Family in Christmas Ad

Fire Island Pines Manager Sued by Former Employees Over ‘Dark Series of Harassments and Assaults’

British supermarket chain Tesco has refused to apologize following complaints for featuring a Muslim family and a gay couple in a Christmas ad.

As part of its #EveryonesWelcome campaign, the one-minute “Turkey, Every Which Way” spot shows a variety of families preparing Christmas dinner, including two men with a baby.

Tesco features a Sikh, two gay dads, and even a group of Muslim hijabis in its Christmas ad. Not a dog collar or a Nativity scene in sight. https://t.co/LClm1ltaL3 — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) November 7, 2017

Also @Tesco you’ve singlehandedly stopped a large proportion of bigots using your store this Christmas! As all my Muslim friends celebrate Christmas and I shop there … thanks from us! ❤️ #everyoneswelcome — Emma-Louise Ellis (@leftover_emr) November 9, 2017

Tesco #EveryonesWelcome Christmas ad welcomes everyone to get involved except Christians who are not reflected. What a new way of showing diversity? — Ollie (@alwyn90lewis) November 12, 2017

Said Tesco in response to the backlash:

“Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas and we’re proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season. [The campaign] will celebrate the many ways we come together at Christmas, and how food sits at the heart of it all.”

