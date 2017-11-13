Supermarket Chain Tesco Under Fire For Including Gay Couple, Muslim Family in Christmas Ad

British supermarket chain Tesco has refused to apologize following complaints for featuring a Muslim family and a gay couple in a Christmas ad.
As part of its #EveryonesWelcome campaign, the one-minute “Turkey, Every Which Way” spot shows a variety of families preparing Christmas dinner, including two men with a baby.
Tesco features a Sikh, two gay dads, and even a group of Muslim hijabis in its Christmas ad. Not a dog collar or a Nativity scene in sight. https://t.co/LClm1ltaL3
— Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) November 7, 2017
Also @Tesco you’ve singlehandedly stopped a large proportion of bigots using your store this Christmas! As all my Muslim friends celebrate Christmas and I shop there … thanks from us! ❤️ #everyoneswelcome
— Emma-Louise Ellis (@leftover_emr) November 9, 2017
Tesco #EveryonesWelcome Christmas ad welcomes everyone to get involved except Christians who are not reflected. What a new way of showing diversity?
— Ollie (@alwyn90lewis) November 12, 2017
Said Tesco in response to the backlash:
“Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas and we’re proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season. [The campaign] will celebrate the many ways we come together at Christmas, and how food sits at the heart of it all.”
Watch: