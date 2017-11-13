Towleroad

BREAKING: Anthony Edwards: Entertainment Executive Gary Goddard Molested Me, Raped My Friend

Supermarket Chain Tesco Under Fire For Including Gay Couple, Muslim Family in Christmas Ad

by Michael Fitzgerald
November 13, 2017 | 11:21am

tesco christmas ad

British supermarket chain Tesco has refused to apologize following complaints for featuring a Muslim family and a gay couple in a Christmas ad.

As part of its #EveryonesWelcome campaign, the one-minute “Turkey, Every Which Way” spot  shows a variety of families preparing Christmas dinner, including two men with a baby.

RELATED: UK’s Largest Supermarket Chain Faces Boycott Over Executive’s Condemnation of Anti-Gay ‘Evil Christians’

Said Tesco in response to the backlash:

“Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas and we’re proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season. [The campaign] will celebrate the many ways we come together at Christmas, and how food sits at the heart of it all.”

Watch:



You Might Also Like