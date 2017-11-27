The Shawl: An Animated, True, Love Story With An Assist By Stevie Nicks



The Shawl on Kickstarter looks promising and features a couple we love. Shane is part of the house team at Upright Citizens Brigade comedy team, does a monthly one-man variety show in New York City and makes videos for the New York Times. Dusty also performs live, teaches high school, and is an “on hiatus” fashion designer, who regularly turns out amazing looks for himself that become part of the conversation far beyond just the clothing.

Alone they are entertaining and inspiring. Together they create community and co-parent a good many members personally while coaching them creatively.

They’ve connected with with kindred-spirit Sara Keiner, who is directing the project, working with her her friend, illustrator Bryanne Farley, on an animated short version of their romance. And you only have a short time to be a part of it and help over the top at Kickstarter. The Kickstarter pitch says “Let’s be real. The world is a really crazy place right now. Creating and sharing stories that celebrate JOY and LOVE in every form is necessary for survival. Plus, I mean, who doesn’t love a real life “fairytale” love story, presided over by the Goddess herself, Stevie Nicks?!?!”

The Kickstarter ends Wed, November 29 2017 10:00 AM EST . And as a part of it they have some great pins, sneak peak viewings to get in with the cool kids and other opportunities.

“You should support the Shawl if you believe in non-traditional love stories; if you enjoy the work of Stevie Nicks; if you like adorable and well-executed animation; and if you like brief but satisfying storytelling which is all combined in this short film.” is Shane intros the video below. Enjoy.