Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Condemns Violence Against Transgender People on ‘Day of Remembrance’

Today, November 20, is the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson released a statement denouncing violence and discrimination against transgender people.

Unfortunately, Trump’s policies have shown that the administration is working in the opposite direction.

Wrote Tillerson:

On Transgender Day of Remembrance, the United States honors the memory of the many transgender individuals who have lost their lives to acts of violence.

Transgender individuals and their advocates, along with lesbian, gay, bisexual and intersex persons, are facing increasing physical attacks and arbitrary arrests in many parts of the world. Often these attacks are perpetrated by government officials, undermining the rule of law.

Transgender persons should not be subjected to violence or discrimination, and the human rights they share with all persons should be respected.

On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, the United States remains committed to advancing the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all persons. These principles are inherent in our own Constitution and drive the diplomacy of the United States.

As we noted over the weekend, 2017 is the deadliest year yet for transgender people.