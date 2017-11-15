Towleroad

Randy Rainbow Treats His Trump Fatigue with the 'Good Old Days' of Manageable Scandals: WATCH

Trump Wants UCLA Basketball Players to Thank Him for Saving Them from Jail in China

by Andy Towle
November 15, 2017 | 10:40am

Donald Trump wondered on Wednesday if the U.S. athletes released by the Chinese government would bow down and show gratitude to their dear leader, tweeting:

“Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!”

Trump also praised himself for his trip to Asia and wasted no time in attacking CNN:

 



