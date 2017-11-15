Trump Wants UCLA Basketball Players to Thank Him for Saving Them from Jail in China

Donald Trump wondered on Wednesday if the U.S. athletes released by the Chinese government would bow down and show gratitude to their dear leader, tweeting:

“Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!”

Again on the "ungrateful black athletes" theme https://t.co/KCHbEYw0y7 — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 15, 2017

Trump also praised himself for his trip to Asia and wasted no time in attacking CNN:

Our great country is respected again in Asia. You will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

.@foxandfriends will be showing much of our successful trip to Asia, and the friendships & benefits that will endure for years to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017