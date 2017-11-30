Joe Scarborough Says Trump Has Dementia: ‘If This Isn’t What the 25th Amendment Was For…’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said that people close to Donald Trump told him that the president has early signs of dementia.

“If this is not what the 25th Amendment was drafted for…,” said Scarborough.

“Then what is?”, asked co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Said Scarborough:

“You have somebody inside the White House that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit. That people close to him say is mentally unfit, that people close to him during the campaign told me had early stages of dementia…When are we supposed to say this, after the first nuclear missile goes?”