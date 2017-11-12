Trump Trades Infantile Insults with ‘Short and Fat’ Kim Jong Un in Twitter Tirade

After a fairly quiet week on Twitter, Donald Trump last night released the noxious gas that had been building up during his Asia trip.

Tweeted Trump about the North Korean dictator: ‘Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me “old,” when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?” Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!’

He also defended his cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin, tweeting: “Met with President Putin of Russia who was at #APEC meetings. Good discussions on Syria. Hope for his help to solve, along with China the dangerous North Korea crisis. Progress being made….When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There (sic) always playing politics – bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!”

And it wouldn’t be a Twitter tirade without a swing at Hillary: “Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin.”