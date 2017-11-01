Trump Blames NYC Terror Attack on Senator Chuck Schumer While Watching ‘FOX & Friends’

Donald Trump attacked Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) while watching FOX & Friends Wednesday morning, blaming Schumer’s support of an immigration program for the ISIS terror attack that killed 8 people on a NYC bike path on Tuesday.

Tweeted Trump: ‘The terrorist came into our country through what is called the “Diversity Visa Lottery Program,” a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based…We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @ foxandfriends…”Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems” said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @ foxandfriends‘

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Schumer fired back at Trump: “I guess it’s not too soon to politicize a tragedy….Always believed & cont. to believe that immigration is good for America. Pres Trump, instead of politicizing & dividing America…which he always seems to do at times of natl tragedy, should focus on anti-terrorism funding which he proposed cutting in his budget…..I’m calling on the President to immediately rescind his proposed cuts to this vital anti-terrorism funding.”

I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

Always believed & cont. to believe that immigration is good for America. Pres Trump, instead of politicizing & dividing America, 1/3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

which he always seems to do at times of natl tragedy, should focus on anti-terrorism funding which he proposed cutting in his budget. 2/3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

I’m calling on the President to immediately rescind his proposed cuts to this vital anti-terrorism funding. 3/3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

Last night Trump tweeted that he was stepping up an “Extreme Vetting Program” in the wake of the attack but gave no details on what that entailed.