Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Blames NYC Terror Attack on Senator Chuck Schumer While Watching ‘FOX & Friends’

Trump Blames NYC Terror Attack on Senator Chuck Schumer While Watching ‘FOX & Friends’

by Andy Towle
November 1, 2017 | 8:02am

Donald Trump attacked Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) while watching FOX & Friends Wednesday morning, blaming Schumer’s support of an immigration program for the ISIS terror attack that killed 8 people on a NYC bike path on Tuesday.

Tweeted Trump: ‘The terrorist came into our country through what is called the “Diversity Visa Lottery Program,” a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based…We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). …”Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems” said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness!

Schumer fired back at Trump: “I guess it’s not too soon to politicize a tragedy….Always believed & cont. to believe that immigration is good for America. Pres Trump, instead of politicizing & dividing America…which he always seems to do at times of natl tragedy, should focus on anti-terrorism funding which he proposed cutting in his budget…..I’m calling on the President to immediately rescind his proposed cuts to this vital anti-terrorism funding.”

Last night Trump tweeted that he was stepping up an “Extreme Vetting Program” in the wake of the attack but gave no details on what that entailed.



You Might Also Like