Donald Trump is scheduled to pardon two turkeys, and their names are not Jared Kushner and Michael Flynn.

Their names are Drumstick and Wishbone, and they won’t be served for Thanksgiving dinner.

Watch Trump’s first pardon live, above. Below, a clip of the turkeys arriving in D.C.