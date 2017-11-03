Trump Unleashes Racist Friday Morning Tweetstorm on Elizabeth Warren, ISIS, Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump hit Twitter with a fury on Friday morning 12 hours after his account was deactivated by a disgruntled employee. Trump, of course, spun the incident as proof of his success.

Next on his agenda was a demand that the Department of Justice investigate Hillary Clinton.

Tweeted Trump: “Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems…….New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus…….People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it!

He capped his attack on Clinton with a racist dig directed at Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Tweeted Trump: “Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept.”

Next up was ISIS and a claim that the military has made some moves in response to the NYC terror attack:

“ISIS just claimed the Degenerate Animal who killed, and so badly wounded, the wonderful people on the West Side, was “their soldier.” ….. …Based on that, the Military has hit ISIS “much harder” over the last two days. They will pay a big price for every attack on us!”

So far on Friday, Trump has been quiet about Mueller’s probe, which continues to close in on his administration’s collusion with Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.