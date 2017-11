A Growing Number of Men are Identifying as ‘Mostly Straight’ Over ‘Bisexual’

A Tesseract Has Brought Us the Full Trailer for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ – WATCH

CNN New Day’s Alisyn Camerota interviewed a panel of Trump voters one year after the election to find out how they’re feeling about their pick.

And at least one man is as fervent as ever.

Said Mark Lee, a pest control company owner: “If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, ‘Hold on a second. I need to check with the president if it’s true.”

Watch: