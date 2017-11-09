Towleroad

Twitter Suspends Verifications Following Outrage After White Supremacist Charlottesville Organizer Gets Blue Check

by Andy Towle
November 9, 2017 | 1:03pm

Twitter on Tuesday gave its blue check “Verified” mark to Jason Kessler, the white supremacist who organized the Charlottesville rally. Kessler also called Heather Heyer, the woman killed protesting the rally, a “fat, disgusting Communist”, deeming her death “payback time.”

Kessler was very proud of his Twitter verification, tweeting: “Looks like I FINALLY got verified by Twitter. I must be the only working class white advocate with that distinction.”

Following outrage from users, Twitter has suspended its verification process:

Added founder Jack Dorsey:



