Christian Preacher Offers Advice on How to Avoid ‘Foo-Foo Fruit Loop’ Gay Waiters: VIDEO

Damning himself to a lifetime of cheesy poufs and macaroni in a box, Florida-based fundamentalist preacher Adam Fannin last week used a sermon to offer advice on how to avoid the hell of gay servers.

Fannin is pastor of Jacksonville Stedfast Baptist, a member of Independent Fundamentalist Baptist churches founded by Donnie Romero, reports Patheos.

Readers may remember Romero for celebrating the Pulse massacre because “the earth is a little bit better place now.”

Speaking last weekend to what you could in the Christian context very loosely call a congregation, Fannin said:

If I ever go to a restaurant and you sit down, and then here comes this flaming foo-foo fruit loop, right? And you’re like, “Oh great. I’m here to have date night, enjoy some time with my wife, and I can’t… because of the lisps, I can’t even, you know.”

My recommendation — if you don’t just get up and leave — my recommendation is just don’t order anything. “Well, here, let me get you a drink.” No, just wait. Just wait. And you sit there patiently and you look around, and you will find a lady that looks like a mom, that looks like a very diligent worker.

You will find somebody that you notice that’s busy, that’s doing stuff. You say, “Yeah, that’s the one right there!” You walk up to them and you say, “Hey, what’s your name? Have we had you before? Can we get you over here?”… I guarantee you it always works… Then you can enjoy your dinner and, hey, you better tip her well! Let that foo-foo know what he missed out on, okay? That’s how you avoid a gay waiter.

Following the 2016 massacre, Romero prayed that “God will finish the job that that man started, and he will end [the injureds’ life], and by tomorrow morning they will all be burning in hell, just like the rest of them, so that they don’t get any more opportunity to go out and hurt little children.”

Watch Fannin’s comments and the polite reactions of his Christian congregation below.