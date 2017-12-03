Alex Jones: Butch Lesbians ‘Want to be the Guy Smacking the Hot Chick Around’ – VIDEO

Alt-right conspiracy theorist and Trump fan Alex Jones said that women are only interested in “butch lesbians” because “they can’t find a man to smack them around.”

In a bizarre rant, Jones – who recently claimed “it is a culture now in the gay community…to give other people HIV” – added that liberals want to “take a buzzsaw and cut the top of your head off like a pumpkin and…eat your brain now.”

The transcript via Media Matters:

Most of the so-called liberal lesbians and all these groups, they just want to have the guy with the duck’s ass haircut and the James Dean outfit.

The truth is, James Dean wasn’t slapping girls around, but they want to be the ones slapping the girls around. And statistically, it shows it. I’m not blaming all lesbians, but it shows that most of these butch lesbians, they want to be the guy smacking the hot chick around. They think that’s manly. And a lot of the chicks, they like it. See, because no man will do that to them. And I’m not saying it’s good if a man does that, but some women like it. And if they can’t find a man to smack them around, well they found them a girl going to do it real good. Knock them upside their head, and have 50 Shades of Gray about the sexy rich guy that’s going to chain you up.

Of course, you’re going to get chained up one time. They’re going to put that devil mask or that piggy mask on. They’re going to say, “Now I’m going to torture you for about six weeks, so start begging for your mommy and your daddy.” That’s the liberals. They want to get you in a dungeon. They want to strap you down and take a buzzsaw and cut the top of your head off like a pumpkin and pull it off and get a little spoon and go — when you’re looking in the mirror, this is one thing I know they like to do — and they go, I’m going to eat your brain now. Let’s start — let’s start at the side areas here, because we don’t want to take away your sight at the back or your thinking in the front. I’m going to eat your cerebral cortex last, because I’ve got power. I love Satan, and I’m going to suck you dry, and I’m going to torture you to death.

Watch Jones’s rant below: