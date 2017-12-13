Anderson Cooper Says He Was Hacked After Twitter Account Calls Trump ‘Pathetic Loser’

Men Face Felony Hate Crime Charges for Spitting On and Threatening Gay Couple in Orange County, California

Anderson Cooper and CNN said the anchor’s Twitter account had been hacked after a tweet went out from Anderson calling Donald Trump a “pathetic loser” in response to Trump’s tweet claiming he knew Roy Moore would lose.

Said the alleged hacked Cooper tweet: “Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser.”

Cooper later tweeted: “just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened.”

just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 13, 2017

And CNN added: “This morning someone gained access to the handle @ andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We’re working with Twitter to secure the account.”