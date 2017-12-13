Towleroad

Anderson Cooper Says He Was Hacked After Twitter Account Calls Trump ‘Pathetic Loser’

by Andy Towle
December 13, 2017 | 8:47am

Anderson Cooper and CNN said the anchor’s Twitter account had been hacked after a tweet went out from Anderson calling Donald Trump a “pathetic loser” in response to Trump’s tweet claiming he knew Roy Moore would lose.

Said the alleged hacked Cooper tweet: “Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser.”

Cooper later tweeted: “just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened.”

And CNN added: “This morning someone gained access to the handle and replied to POTUS. We’re working with Twitter to secure the account.”



