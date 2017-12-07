Donald Jr. Invokes ‘Attorney-Client Privilege’ to Dodge Questions About Conversations with Trump: VIDEO

Everyone Is Obsessed With Donald Trump’s Teeth After Slurred Speech Suggests They are Fake: WATCH

Donald Trump Jr. invoked “attorney-client” privilege during questioning by the House Intelligence Committee yesterday about conversations with his father regarding meetings with a Russian lawyer who had promised “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.

The Washington Post reports:

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that Trump Jr. told the committee he did speak with his father about the Trump Tower meeting several days later, after emails showing he had accepted the meeting after being offered “dirt” on Clinton were made public. However, Trump Jr. declined to detail the conversation to the committee, indicating a lawyer had been present and he believed it was subject to attorney-client privilege.

“In my view there is no attorney-client privilege that protects a discussion between father and son,” Schiff said, adding he intended to follow up with Trump Jr.’s attorneys, who had “asked for more time to deliberate on the claim.”

“This particular discussion revolves around a pivotal meeting,” Schiff said, noting it was “a central issue that we need to fully investigate.”

Trump Jr. also told the committee he had been unaware that national security adviser-designate Michael Flynn had discussed sanctions during phone calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016. At the time, Trump Jr. served on the transition team’s executive committee.

Schiff spoke with CNN New Day‘s Chris Cuomo about the 7-hour hearing this morning. Watch the video up top.