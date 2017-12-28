Brad Goreski Marries Longtime Partner Gary Janetti

Celebrity fashion stylist and Fashion Police co-host Brad Goreski married his partner of 16 years, TV producer Gary Janetti, aboard a Seabourn Cruise with their family in attendance.
“The intimate ceremony was officiated by Seabourn Sojourn captain Tim Roberts at sunset. The Fashion Police cohost, 40, wore a custom royal blue suit by Isaia, while his 51-year-old groom donned a gray suit that was also designed by the Italian menswear brand. Their wedding rings were crafted by David Yurman…The longtime couple met in Athens, Greece, and became engaged in August 2014.”