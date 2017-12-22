Brandon Flynn and Sam Smith Have Taken Their Relationship Public with a Unicorn Selfie on Instagram

British recording artist Sam Smith and 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn’s relationship was first reported back in October but the couple has finally made it ‘Instagram official’ after Flynn posted their first selfie together.

Wrote Flynn: “Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄”

Smith told Billboard in October:

“I do feel I’m a bit behind in my relationships,” he confesses. “I wish I’d been in a long-term relationship by this age. But then, I didn’t move to London until I was 19. I’d grown up in an area where I was the only gay guy in school, the only gay guy in my village. I’d definitely be emotionally richer now if I’d had a long-term ­relationship, but if it wasn’t easy while I was growing up, it’s hardly going to be any easier for me now, is it?”