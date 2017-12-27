Cher to Headline 40th Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras: REPORT

Without Mentioning Trump, Obama Warns Prince Harry of How Social Media Can Be Used to Warp Reality: LISTEN

Cher will headline the 40th anniversary Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras this March, according to Sydney’s largest newspaper.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports on the massive get:

While it is understood a contract is yet to be signed, sources close to the event have told Fairfax Media the 71-year-old gay icon is almost locked in to perform at the world-renowned gay pride festival…

…The rumour mill has been in overdrive, especially after the If I Could Turn Back Time singer hinted at the deal on her official (and ever zany) Twitter account, teasingly posting: “Where am I going in March!?”

And it was helped along last week when the Australian Radio Network appeared to break an embargo by publishing an online story declaring Cher was “officially coming to town” for Mardi Gras. It was swiftly retracted but remains viewable in cached form.

Where am I going in March⁉️ — Cher (@cher) December 3, 2017

This year’s Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras is set to be extra festive given both the anniversary of the event and the recent passage of marriage equality.