Miss Coco Peru’s Trip to Costco Did Not Go As Planned: WATCH

Our friend Miss Coco Peru was on her way to Costco (we’ve accompanied her on the epic shopping trips she’s taken to Walgreens and Target which are not to be missed) but she got derailed mid-aisle by a security guard unhappy she was filming in the store.
So that set her off, and instead we got an epic tour of Los Angeles street trash and some useful advice and anecdotes from Coco about littering, doing lines, the Haunted Mansion at Disney World, hot UPS delivery men, bags of blueberries, organic vs regular, dragphobic wind, and of course, Panettone.
Watch: