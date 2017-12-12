Kirsten Gillibrand, The Killers, Conchita Wurst, Cards Against Humanity, Beyoncé Beer, Jake Tapper: HOT LINKS

Gay Men Tend To Have Older Brothers. Scientists Now Think They Know Why

LYING. Jake Tapper rips into lying Trump administration for admonishing people who mislead people.

The White House, run by the President who came to political prominence by promoting the lie that the first African-American President was born in Africa, is finding time to take issue with those who, he says, mislead people pic.twitter.com/uaWVB27QIq — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 11, 2017

THANKS OBAMA. Economic analyst says the booming numbers have nothing to do with Trump: “There is a long lag between when any president comes in and when anything happens, and especially given that he has not passed any laws,” said Rattner. “So if you separate it out, to be honest, there are rises in business confidence and rises in consumer confidence. I think you would give Donald Trump some credit for that. But these jobs numbers, the growth numbers, this has nothing to do with Donald Trump.”

QUEEN OF BEERS. Brooklyn brewery ordered to stop selling Beyoncé beer.

FEMINISM. Merriam-Webster’s word of the year.

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND. “You cannot silence me.”

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

DEATH OF GAY CULTURE. London’s Financial Times discovers that Grindr and other social apps are destroying gay bars: “The Black Cap, the George & Dragon, Madame Jojo’s and the Candy Bar: the list of LGBT bars that have closed in London goes on and on. Since 2006, the UK capital has lost more than half its gay bars and clubs, falling from 125 to 53 in just over a decade, according to research from the Urban Laboratory at University College London.”

VERSACE. Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss and Ricky Martin hit the red carpet for the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story.

WORST PASSENGER OF THE DAY. Valerie Curbelo. ‘A local Portland news outlet, KOIN 6, reports that the passenger, Valerie Curbelo, tampered the smoke detector in one of the plane’s bathrooms and smoked. After a flight attendant discovered what Curbelo had done, they entered the bathroom and attempted to return Curbelo to her seat. Curbelo then became agitated and confronted the flight attendant. “I have a destination for myself, and I need to go there,” Curbelo says in a video taken by another passenger. “I swear if you don’t … land, I will f—ing kill everybody on this f—ing plane!”‘

CARDS AGAINST HUMANITY. After buying up land to try and stop Trump from building his border wall, the company is now writing checks to people: “Last month, 150,000 people signed up for Cards Against Humanity Saves America. Today, we’re redistributing their money. When they signed up, subscribers filled out a survey with a mix of demographic questions and red herrings. We ranked everyone based on their survey responses and geographical census data to figure out who most needed money. Most of our subscribers (about 140,000 people) got nothing today—they could have it worse. The next 10,000 subscribers received a full $15 refund of their Cards Against Humanity Saves America purchase. Finally, the poorest 100 people received a check for $1,000, paid for by everyone else.”

COOKING WITH THE ONION. Omelettes.

COVER OF THE DAY. The Killers do The Smiths “This Charming Man”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Conchita Wurst and Ina Regen “Heast as Net”.

