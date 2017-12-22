Darren Criss Explains Why He Got Nearly Naked for a Selfie

Trump Claims He and GOP Have Inspired Outpouring of ‘Love’ with Their Tax Bill

Back in May, Darren Criss, who is playing Versace murderer Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming American Crime Story: Versace, shared a tantalizing photo from the set in which he dangles his Speedo strategically showing off his Adonis belt.

Wrote Criss: “So what’s more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace”

Check out the photo HERE.

Criss explained the photo in a chat with The Ladygang Podcast.

Said Criss: “I was wearing this ridiculous red speedo thing and thank god it was for the show because pictures had come out, the paparazzi had caught us. We’re shooting a scene on the beach and it’s Miami. It’s fair game, we’re out in the open so there are photos of me in a scene with Max Greenfield and I’m in this red speedo and I look kind of ridiculous. We’re all kind of giggling about this on set, like, ‘Oh my god, this is getting picked up.’ And I kind of wanted to take it back for myself. At the end of that day, I was completely sunburned and was essentially the same color as the speedo and so I’m looking at myself in the mirror thinking this is too funny. So after those photos went out, I was like, ‘I have a better photo.’ So that was that.”