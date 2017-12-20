YouTuber Davey Wavey Hopes to ‘Reinvent’ Sexual Education for Gay Men with New Adult Site

YouTuber Davey Wavey is taking his interest in sex to new places on the web, specifically a site called Himeros (himeros.tv – work-unfriendly) where he hopes to “use the vehicle of porn to teach gay men about sexual exploration, connection and ecstasy.”

Says Davey: “It’s an erotic playground for men who have sex with men to enhance their experience of sex and sexuality…It’s really hot juicy videos that have a deeper message that contribute to the sex that you’re experiencing in your life, or even the sex that you’re having with yourself.”

So what makes the site different from any old gay adult site, according to its mission? “Intent.”

Watch Davey talk about his new site HERE (work-unfriendly).