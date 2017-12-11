Gay Couple Who Met On UK Reality Show ‘First Dates’ Announce Engagement: VIDEO

CAA Agent Accused of Offering Sex to Male Actor in Exchange for Access to Directors and a Hollywood Star

A gay couple who met on a British reality dating show have announced their engagement. Greig Fairweather and Shaun Smith met on Channel 4’s First Dates earlier this year.

Hey @FirstDates @fredsirieix1 @CiCi_Coleman @austinventour

Remember seeing us earlier this year? Well last week I asked Greig to marry me, and he said yes! Can't thank you enough for everything! Shaun. #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/jdLex6hcHr — Shaun Smith (@smiffy78) December 5, 2017

Announcing the engagement on Twitter earlier this month, Shaun wrote:

“I have some absolutely fantastic news for you all, sorry if I haven’t managed to speak to you over the weekend in person. Last week, I asked Mr. Greig Fairweather to marry me. And he said yes!

“Beyond thrilled, happy and excited. Haven’t stopped smiling!”

First Dates restaurant maître d’ Fred Siriex was one of the first to congratulate the couple.

According to Attitude, the couple’s date was Greig’s second attempt to find love on the show. In June, Grieg left the restaurant early because his date did not find him attractive. Undeterred, Grieg met Smith when he returned to the show just two weeks later.

(Image via Twitter)