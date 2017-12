Seth Meyers on Omarosa: ‘You Know It’s Bad When They Fire You in the Same Place They Killed Osama Bin Laden’ – WATCH

A gay group kiss that took place at Carnatal in Natal in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil has gone viral on Facebook, racking up more than a million views. Why? Well, people are horny and they want to see handsome men making out with each other.

The Carnatal is an off-season Carnival-esque dance party revolving around a truck with speakers, various arenas and a traveling crowd. Maybe you should make your plans. Next year it takes place from December 6 – 9.

Enjoy.

(h/t Hornet)