The Fruit Machine: New Film Details Canada’s 40 Year Anti-Gay Witch Hunt – TRAILER

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently apologized on behalf of the Canadian government for its persecution of gays and lesbians, simultaneously announcing financial reparations for those whose lives had been ruined, to the tune of more than $100 million.

AFP reported:

“For the oppression of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and two-spirit communities, we apologize,” Trudeau said in a speech in parliament.

“On behalf of the government, parliament, and the people of Canada: We were wrong. We are sorry. And we will never let this happen again,” he said.

The apology was for people who were harassed or dismissed from the federal public service, the Canadian military, federal police and spy agencies from the 1950s to 1990s for what was then termed “abnormal sexuality.”

A new film, The Fruit Machine, speaks with the survivors of that four decade anti-gay witch hunt. Watch the trailer above.