Towleroad

BREAKING: Massachusetts Senate President Steps Aside After Husband Sends Dick Pic to Political Player: VIDEO

Gay Argentinian Rugby Player Hospitalized After Brutal Gang Attack

by Michael Fitzgerald
December 6, 2017 | 7:58am

Jonathan Castellari gay argentinian rugby player

Gay Argentinian rugby player Jonathan Castellari was left hospitalized last Friday morning after he and a friend were set upon by a group of seven men.

Castellari is a member of Ciervos Pampas Rugby Club which aims to fight homophobia.

According to his friend Sebastián, the attack took place at a McDonald’s in Buenos Aires at 6.30 am. He said that a group of drunk men aged between 20 and 25 “made jokes, they laughed at us.”

RELATED: Australian Rugby Player David Pocock Opens Up About His Stand Against Homophobia: WATCH

When he and Castellari left, one of the men went outside and grabbed Jonathan.

“That’s when the others started to hit him,” Sebastián said. “I tried to stop them but couldn’t. I got hurt too, but nothing compared to Jonathan.”

According to the Sun, in a statement the Argentina LGBT Federation said: “We are already accompanying them during this terrible moment and doing everything in our power to ensure that the justice system responds quickly and finds those responsible.”

(Image: screen shot via Twitter)



You Might Also Like