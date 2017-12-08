Gay Man Running Against Kim Davis Says He’s Not Out for Revenge: ‘This Isn’t a Grudge’ – WATCH

Netflix Has Rebooted ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ and This is the New Cast

David Ermold, who announced this week that he’s running for the job held by Kim Davis, the Rowan County, Kentucky clerk who denied him a marriage license, says he’s not out for revenge.

Ermold had to come face-to-face with Davis when he filled out his paperwork to run for office and told TMZ he was “kind of surprised” to see her there because her son generally handles all the election filing papers.

Ermold says that he doesn’t hold a grudge and he’s not running out of revenge: “She’s a person and she’s a part of our community. So I don’t hold grudges. This isn’t a grudge and I don’t want it out there like that because this isn’t what this is.”

Watch: