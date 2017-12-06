Giant Avocado, Cuba Attack, Amazon Prime, Jerusalem, Robbie Williams, Trophy Boy, Black Mirror: HOT LINKS

Al Franken to Make Announcement Following Calls from 16 Democratic Senators to Resign

JERUSALEM. Despite worldwide condemnation, Trump recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

COMPLACENCY. Obama invokes Nazi Germany in warning to Americans: “Mixed in with many softer comments, that was the somewhat jaw-dropping bottom line of Barack Obama last night as, in a Q&A session before the Economic Club of Chicago, the Chicagoan who used to be president dropped a bit of red meat to a hometown crowd that likely is a lot closer to him than the man whose name never was mentioned: President Donald Trump.”

TROPHY BOY. Norwegian footballer strips naked before sticking his dick in the Norwegian cup.

CUBA. Doctors find brain abnormalities in victims of mysterious attack: “It’s the most specific finding to date about physical damage, showing that whatever it was that harmed the Americans, it led to perceptible changes in their brains. The finding is also one of several factors fueling growing skepticism that some kind of sonic weapon was involved.”

MONTANA. Tragic story of a transgender student who struggled, then took her own life.

APCO. Egypt enlists pro-LGBTQ PR firm as it arrests and tortures gay people.

TODAY’S NTH NIGHTMARE. Trump’s ‘voter fraud’ commission.

VIEWING OPTIONS. Amazon Prime is now on Apple TV: ‘So far, the app has appeared in Apple TV search in the US and Canada, but not the UK, according to my Engadget colleagues there. The best way to find it, notes 9 to 5 Mac, is to search Amazon in the tvOS store, select Amazon Shopping then scroll down in the “more by this developer” section.

BLACK MIRROR SEASON 4. The trailer.

SAN FRANCISCO. Is the Castro getting less gay? “A community is woven together like a tapestry, and as you pull out the threads of it, the community becomes much more frayed,” Romesburg says. “I think of the Castro in that way. I feel like, as it becomes more of a global tourist destination and less of a community, it loses some of its heart and some of its soul.”

VISUAL PERCEPTION OF THE DAY. Can you hear the silent GIF below? Many can.

Does anyone in visual perception know why you can hear this gif? pic.twitter.com/mcT22Lzfkp — Lisa DeBruine 🏳️‍🌈 (@lisadebruine) December 2, 2017

AMPLE FRUIT OF THE DAY. This potentially world-record-breaking giant avocado.

MAGIC TRICK OF THE DAY. From Neil Patrick Harris.

COVER OF THE DAY. Robbie Williams “9 to 5”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Jeffery Smith Jr.

They told me winter was coming. . . ❄️ 😎 📸: @bchic02 A post shared by Jeffery Smith Jr (@jefro5) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

B.E.A.C.H (Best Escape Anyone Can Have) 🇪🇸 . . 📸: @sir.chidi A post shared by Jeffery Smith Jr (@jefro5) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

"Live without pretending, Love without depending, Listen without defending, Speak without offending." – A.D. Graham A post shared by Jeffery Smith Jr (@jefro5) on May 24, 2017 at 7:05am PDT