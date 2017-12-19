Nightmare Fuel: Donald Trump Was Added to Disney’s ‘Hall of Presidents’ and Twitter Has a Lot to Say

Islamic Preacher: Men Without Beards Can Cause ‘Indecent Thoughts’

Jill Stein Under Investigation for ‘Collusion with the Russians’

If an animatronic room of mostly dead presidents wasn’t creepy enough, #45 has been added in a speaking role. Walt Disney World has added Trump to the reworked attraction, which opens today.

Writes WDWMagic: “Officially opening on December 19 2017, the Hall of Presidents is an all new show, complete with a new film, narration, and the audio-animatronic Donald Trump. The 22 minute show follows the same format as before, with a historic film detailing the history of the United States presidency, followed by a reveal of all presidents on stage.”

Thinking about jumping on the stage? Think again. There’s been spikes installed to prevent such actions #HallOfPresidents pic.twitter.com/avYwWnKgul — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 18, 2017

Twitter is having a field day:

all the other presidents in Disney's new Hall of Presidents look like they can't believe Donald Trump is president either pic.twitter.com/eMP9UX1bM8 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

Donald Trump being added to Disney's "Hall of Presidents" is now the world's most well-known participation trophy. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 18, 2017

The new Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World – Is it Donald Trump or Jon Voight? pic.twitter.com/C7ipJMOi1r — Visiting the Magic (@visthemagic) December 19, 2017

Nice to see Alien Encounter's returned to Disney World, and it's scarier than ever!https://t.co/ebtCIQup05 — Andre Segers (@AndreSegers) December 19, 2017

“Should we spend money and make the Donald Trump robot in the Hall of Presidents look realistic?” “Nah. Do it on the cheap. He won’t be in office much longer anyway.” “What are we gonna do with the Trump robot after that?” “Stick it in EPCOT’s Russia pavilion.” — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 19, 2017

There have already been multiple reports of Donald Trump trying to look up women’s dresses at Disney’s Hall of Presidents… — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 18, 2017

Donald Trump has been added to Disney's Hall of Presidents. The looks from his predecessors says it all. pic.twitter.com/NnzN3CBQmd — Paul Rose (@mrbiffo) December 19, 2017

Donald Trump doesn't belong in the Hall of Presidents. He belongs in a hall with Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Bill O'Reilly, Kevin Spacey, Roger Ailes, Roy Moore etc. 16 sexual assault allegations, where's the ethnics investigation by the way? — CJ Howard (@CJHoward428) December 19, 2017

Disney World adds Donald Trump to the Hall of Presidents…

Lincoln’s reaction???

“Getting shot was less painful than hearing this guy speak all day” pic.twitter.com/nUCWSQIKrH — Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) December 19, 2017