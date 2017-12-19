Towleroad

BREAKING: Nightmare Fuel: Donald Trump Was Added to Disney’s ‘Hall of Presidents’ and Twitter Has a Lot to Say

Nightmare Fuel: Donald Trump Was Added to Disney’s ‘Hall of Presidents’ and Twitter Has a Lot to Say

by Andy Towle
December 19, 2017 | 7:57am

If an animatronic room of mostly dead presidents wasn’t creepy enough, #45 has been added in a speaking role. Walt Disney World has added Trump to the reworked attraction, which opens today.

Writes WDWMagic: “Officially opening on December 19 2017, the Hall of Presidents is an all new show, complete with a new film, narration, and the audio-animatronic Donald Trump. The 22 minute show follows the same format as before, with a historic film detailing the history of the United States presidency, followed by a reveal of all presidents on stage.”

Twitter is having a field day:



You Might Also Like