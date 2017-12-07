Gay Teen Couple Finds Their ‘Hidden Kisses’ Exposed on Facebook in New Film: WATCH

Everyone Is Obsessed With Donald Trump’s Teeth After Slurred Speech Suggests They are Fake: WATCH

The French gay teen romance drama Hidden Kisses (Baisers Cachés) arrived on VOD and DVD this week and tells the story of a new kid in high school who attracts the attention of a boy in his class. The two find a private place to kiss at a party but the place turns out to be not so private. Someone took a photo and their moment is soon exposed on Facebook, setting in motion a series of complicated choices for the two young men.

The film looks to tackle the same types of issues forthcoming in the U.S. film Love, Simon.

Check out the trailer above.