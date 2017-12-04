James Clapper Rebuffs Trump’s ‘Ridiculous’ Claim That FBI is in ‘Tatters’ – WATCH

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper hit back at Trump’s claim on Sunday that the FBI is “in tatters” in an appearance on CNN’s New Day on Monday.

Former Dir. of National Intelligence James Clapper responds to Trump: “The FBI is the premiere law enforcement organization, not just in this country, but in the world. It is not in tatters. It is a superb organization with tremendous men and women” https://t.co/jppRuanAFC — New Day (@NewDay) December 4, 2017

Said Clapper: “Apart from the ridiculous substance of the charge, the FBI is the premier law enforcement organization, not just in this country, but in the world. And it is not in tatters. It is a superb organization with tremendous men and women who are dedicated, and – many of whom put their lives on the line every day for the safety and security of this country.”