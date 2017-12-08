Gay Couple’s Eye Sockets, Noses, Cheekbones Fractured in Homophobic Attack by Two Men: VIDEO

Trump and Donald Jr. Were Sent Email During Campaign with Decryption Key for Hacked Docs on Wikileaks

A gay Kentucky couple were beaten by two men who shouted homophobic slurs after they went to console a female friend who was being beaten by one of the men, her ex-boyfriend.

The attack happened in Covington shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday.

WLWT reports:

Documents show Bruckman forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and ransacked the place. The gay couple came to the house to console her. After several harassing phone calls from Bruckman, he returned with another man.

Bruckman is accused of violently punching both men in the face while screaming gay slurs at them.

“Basically just telling us that you know, we were going to be assaulted because of who we were, because we were gay and he didn’t want her hanging out with gay people,” Bruckman said.

Blurred photos show their broken eye sockets. Their noses and cheekbones also were fractured. Surgery is needed to repair the damage.

The injuries caused excruciating pain, but this couple says they’re fighting for justice and acceptance.

“It’s important to accept other people for who they are. They may be different than you, but that shouldn’t matter,” the victim said.

Bruckman is held on $25,000 bond. The other attacker is at large.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the victims pay for their injuries.