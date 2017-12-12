Jimmy Kimmel and Son, Post-Heart Surgery, Push for Healthcare in Tearful Monologue: WATCH

Harry Styles Gives James Corden a Kiss for Christmas in Celeb-Filled 2017 Carpool Karaoke Wrap-Up: WATCH

Jimmy Kimmel, who has had guest hosts filling in while his baby son Billy underwent heart surgery, returned to his set on Monday night with his son Billy in his arms.

Kimmel chocked back tears when introducing Billy, who has galvanized him politically to denounce Trump on health care and push viewers to help defeat the GOP plan to repeal Obamacare.

“Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t,” said Kimmel.

Kimmel also warned that Congress has failed to approve funding for CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program), that helps families afford healthcare for their kids. Kimmel asked viewers to call both the House and Senate at (202) 225-3121 and let representatives know that they want CHIP fully funded.

He also urged people to enroll in Obamacare before the deadline on December 15.