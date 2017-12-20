Towleroad

Lady Gaga Announces 74-Date Vegas Residency Worth $100 Million: ‘The Rumors are True’

by Andy Towle
December 20, 2017 | 7:59am

Lady Gaga on Tuesday confirmed that she’ll begin a residency in Las Vegas at the MGM Park Theater, where Cher and Bruno Mars are current headliners, starting in late 2018.

Variety reports:

According to a source, Gaga will perform 74 dates with the possibility of a longer run. The deal is said to be potentially valued at nearly $100 million, with the pop star clearing a million-plus dollars per show to lock in $75 million over two years. Comparatively, Britney Spears’ two-year re-up at Planet Hollywood was in the range of $30 million. That show, “Piece of Me,” has grossed more than $135 million since Dec. 2013.

Gaga’s last touring run, of 37 shows, saw an average box office gross of $2.5 million, according to concert industry trade Pollstar.

Gaga made the announcement on social media:

The rumors are true!!!!!💞

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

 

I’m gonna be a Las Vegas girl!! 💖

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

 

 



