Luke Evans Lets It All Hang Out in Grey Sweatpants

The ‘Masterpiece Cakeshop’ Case Isn’t About Cake: What To Expect at the Supreme Court Tomorrow

James Clapper Rebuffs Trump’s ‘Ridiculous’ Claim That FBI is in ‘Tatters’ – WATCH

Actor Luke Evans has been posting lots of thirst trap photos of his workouts in social media in recent weeks and fans have been eating them up.

His Twitter followers were especially enthused by a recent mirror selfie, captioned: “Friday December 1st. White rabbits, white rabbits, white rabbits! Have a great day people!”

Replied one fan: “White rabbits, white rabbits, white rabbits… I see only a grey snake…”

Friday December 1st. White rabbits, white rabbits, white rabbits! Have a great day people! 💫 pic.twitter.com/U0lYXn9N3t — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) December 1, 2017

Evans reacted to the feeding frenzy as if he had no idea what he had done: “You guys crack me up… Seriously. Never met such a dirty minded bunch…”

Enjoy a few other recent snaps:

198… 199… 200! How’s your training going? #MondayMotivation A post shared by thereallukeevans (@thereallukeevans) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:47am PST