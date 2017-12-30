Mike Pence Trolled by Aspen Neighbors: ‘Make America Gay Again’

Noted homophobe VP Mike Pence and his wife Sue are vacationing in Aspen and their neighbors posted a ‘Make America Gay Again’ banner to let him know how they feel about his anti-LGBT views.

The Aspen Times reports: that the banners were created by the daughters of the couple who live in the home and one daughter’s girlfriend.

The Secret Service also gave the family no problem when the father went out to hang the banner, telling him, “We’re not here to control your free speech rights.”

The banner-hanging is similar to that of a D.C. family who trolled Pence the same way when he moved into their neighborhood last December.

Pence, as his record shows, is no friend to the LGBTQ community.

In 2000 during his first successful run for Congress, Pence said that he was in favor of sending money allocated to care for people with HIV/AIDS to organizations that provide conversion therapy.

From running a think-tank that published virulently anti-gay articles, to attempting to divert HIV/AIDS money to fund conversion therapy, to refusing to protect LGBT Hoosiers from discrimination, to legalizing anti-LGBT discrimination in Indiana, to cozying up to notorious homophobes, to supporting a ban on gay marriage, and decrying the ‘mainstreaming of homosexuality in the military’ after DADT was repealed, Pence’s record is among the worst records on LGBTQ issues of anyone who has ever occupied the office of the Vice President.