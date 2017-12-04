Nico Tortorella Gets His Full Moon Out for the Supermoon

‘Chicago,’ ‘Evita’ and Everything Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO This Month: FULL LIST

Younger actor Nico Tortorella celebrated the “Cold” moon supermoon by super-mooning his social media followers with a big bare view from behind.

Tortorella also wrote a poem for the occasion:

ass.

i can kiss you and apparently make things better.

i can kick you and make things better still.

i can be a bad you and look cooler.

i can even eat you whole,

f**k you silly,

without shame.

but if im a hard you, or a smart you, im an a**hole.

the difference between an ass and a stallion is only in the way you hold yourself.

Some recent shots of Tortorella:

dead sea. live see. king davids. #niconiconico A post shared by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:45am PST