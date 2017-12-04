Nico Tortorella Gets His Full Moon Out for the Supermoon

Younger actor Nico Tortorella celebrated the “Cold” moon supermoon by super-mooning his social media followers with a big bare view from behind.
Check out the full photo HERE.
Tortorella also wrote a poem for the occasion:
ass.
i can kiss you and apparently make things better.
i can kick you and make things better still.
i can be a bad you and look cooler.
i can even eat you whole,
f**k you silly,
without shame.
but if im a hard you, or a smart you, im an a**hole.
the difference between an ass and a stallion is only in the way you hold yourself.
Some recent shots of Tortorella:
—my favorite color is white. problematic wordage for two thousand seventeen, explain-age i'll word dance so we'll see. my favorite color is white. the white i adore does not exist skin toned. transcendent of epidermis hue. crown chakra gloried. a vastness, a sense of hollow. shallowness. to be filled. a vibration of goodness. oneness in the idea all color spawn from her. the big band. big bang. not so pureness. filthy whites. virginal with possibility, expectation to be used. blanks canvas future. a sense of humility. high technology higher tech. a crier wreck. an emotional emptiness with an eagerness to take shape. form to be formed. worm hole. holes. holed. filled. shades. i can see infinitely in her shades. puritan sin. fertilized eggshells cracked. ghosts from yesterdays pack. smoke from my burning hand rolled. baby powdered loafers to protect snow falls nico stormed. ivory engraved pipes opium packed. orchid white orifices spawn holy matrimony. seashell elementary school projects and corn silk thread. my grandmas credenza lined old lace doilies bare truth and lies. white bear polar bare almond cream in my coffee. worn white chucks falling apart the right vintage white tee. antique white frame gilded lily painted linen sheets are all i sleep. matte wrapped oyster shell pearl sack. dutch visioned psilocybin mushroom cap dropping ceremonial python boned accouterments. bone. a whisper in clouds. vanilla scented candles reminiscent of roeders house even thought i hate the way it fills nostril. flax white omegas charged navajo tapestry. cotton. kleenex to blow my noses powdered snorted. arctic mountain caps and stems. moonstoned gems moontoned. i get lost in whiteness and found in knowing all colors blended here. vitamixed. essential sunlight. the beginning the middle and the the end. spectrum blanco. there's love in it. sex in it. fuck in it. lovers and loved and loving and love in it. hope. grace. white is my favorite color. — #TheLoveBomb #niconiconico
to be healed. to heal. to healer. niconiconico. my holy trinity. father son holy ghost. 39. iconic. there's no place like home there's no place like home there's no place like home. organize thoughts file creative downloads open to all roads. past present future. to be healed. to heal. to be healer. student to teacher to master. one two three three two one. showtime. body. spirit. mind. day. night. dream. do it all over again. and again. and again. get it right. get it wrong. get it lit. burn it down. rebuild. rebuild. build. forgive. explode. heart pump. need. red cells and white cells. feed. heart shaped blood and nose. don't confuse the heart shapes for weekness. i wear the heart with anarchist mentality. questing. queering. sweet to look at till it intentionally explodes. bleeding. the same blood that pumps love also pumps rightness. righteousness. fearlessness. correctness. passion. fuck with me or my people i will destroy kind of love. so i repeat don't you dare confuse my heart shapes for weakness. i will love till love wins. no matter what. there will undoubtedly be casualties you see my heart shapes cut like blades. all hearts have points after all. all hearts indeed have points. and mine happens to have wick. tick tick tick tick boom and the heart goes. tick tick tick tick boom and the heart goes. forgive. forgiven. give. #niconiconico #TheLoveBomb @oliviersimille 📷