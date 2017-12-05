Nyle DiMarco Gets Naked in Nature

Nyle DiMarco stripped down for a photo shoot with Taylor Miller that the photographer called “unforgettable.”

Check it out HERE and see if you agree.

The America’s Next Top Model winner and Dancing with the Stars champion has been showing plenty of himself off lately, and nobody seems to be complaining. He recently shared an annual shirtless Thanksgiving photo serving up turkey, posed for a nude shoot with Attitude with a very large snake, and flexed his abs with math-teacher-turned-model Pietro Boselli.