Omarosa Responds to Robin Roberts’ ‘Bye Felicia’ Snap: WATCH

Yesterday we reported on Robin Roberts’ parting words for Omarosa Manigault, following reports that the Trump aide was escorted from the White House after causing chaos, tripping alarms, and protesting her exit, an account Omarosa disputes.

But Roberts was no fan, ending a GMA segment on Omarosa with the shady farewell, “Bye Felicia.”

Omarosa was asked about the quip by Inside Edition.

She said, “That was petty. It’s a black woman civil war.”

However, Omarosa has never been viewed as an ally of black women while in the Trump White House.

Newsweek reports:

Meanwhile, black women could not have been happier to see the former Apprentice star get the boot. “Bye, girl, bye,” Angela Rye, CNN commentator, said while laughing during a CNN interview. “Bye honey, you have never represented the community. Goodbye. Good riddance.”

…One of her main roles at the White House was to reach out to several constituency groups. For some members of the black community, however, often viewed her as a “pariah.”

“I think she’s a pariah because she’s always sort of been a villain, and I think her job as director of outreach in the African-American community was almost a slap in the face to the African-American community,” Sunny Hostin, a co-host on The View, said.

…The ladies on The View had some words for Manigault-Newman on Thursday. Whoopi Goldberg said Manigault-Newman never had the best relationship with women of color.

“I hope you find something to do, O,” she said. “I do, I do. And I hope that you find your people because maybe they’re looking for you. She’s just been so nasty to so many women, and so many women of color. So many women of color. And I just, you know, never mind.”