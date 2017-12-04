Paul Manafort Planned to Publish Op-Ed Ghostwritten by Russian Spy to Sway Public Opinion About Case

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has withdrawn support for a bail agreement struck last week with lawyers for Paul Manafort following revelations that Trump’s former campaign manager was planning to publish an op-ed in order to sway public opinion about his case.

Manafort is facing multiple felony charges.

The op-ed was reportedly being ghostwritten by a man with ties to Russian intelligence,

Business Insider reports:

Special counsel Robert Mueller has abruptly reversed course on a bail agreement his office struck with Paul Manafort’s legal team last week that would have allowed him to be released from GPS monitoring…

…”Even if the ghostwritten op-ed were entirely accurate, fair, and balanced, it would be a violation of this Court’s November 8 Order if it had been publish,” the government argued. “The editorial clearly was undertaken to influence the public’s opinion of defendant Manafort, or else there would be no reason to seek its publication.”

The filing continued: “Because Manafort has now taken actions that reflect an intention to violate or circumvent the court’s existing orders … the government submits that the proposed bail package is insufficiently reasonable to assure his appearance as required. The government’s prior general consent to the bail package presupposed that Manafort was complying with the Court’s existing orders.”

The AP adds:

In the court filing, prosecutors say Manafort and the colleague sought to publish the op-ed under someone else’s name and intended it to influence public opinion about his work in Ukraine. The op-ed was being drafted as late as last week, with Manafort currently under house arrest. Prosecutors did not name the colleague but noted the person is based in Russia.