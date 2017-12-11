Santa’s Buffest Pole Dancing Elf is Making Our Christmas Wishes Come True: WATCH

Acrobat and Crossfit enthusiast Domenico Vaccaro won Belgium’s Got Talent in 2015 but he’s got a new gig now – he’s putting on a show at Officine Farneto in Rome, and we’re glad he’s left the North Pole for this one.
Questo è lo show che si è svolto domenica 03/12/2017 a Roma presso officine farneto. Sarò ancora li venerdì sabato è domenica vi aspetto un saluto a tutti.
Some more shots and videos of Vaccaro doing his thing:
Non abbassare mai i tuoi standard per compiacere gli altri.
La guerra di tutti Per te Lino. ❤️ . Quando il mondo dice, "Rinuncia", la speranza sussurra, "Prova ancora una volta."