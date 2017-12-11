Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Lashes Out at NYT Over Story Detailing His Diet Coke Addiction, 4-Hour-a-Day TV Habits

Santa’s Buffest Pole Dancing Elf is Making Our Christmas Wishes Come True: WATCH

by Towleroad
December 11, 2017 | 8:43am

Acrobat and Crossfit enthusiast Domenico Vaccaro won Belgium’s Got Talent in 2015 but he’s got a new gig now – he’s putting on a show at Officine Farneto in Rome, and we’re glad he’s left the North Pole for this one.

 

Some more shots and videos of Vaccaro doing his thing:

 

 

 



You Might Also Like