Pipe Bomb Explodes in Terror Attack at NYC Port Authority Bus Terminal

London Teen Forced By Attackers To Apologize For Being Gay Says He Is Not Sorry For His Sexuality

An explosion took place this morning at Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC during the Monday morning rush hour.

The NY Daily News reports:

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi native, detonated part of his “low tech” explosive at 7:30 a.m. and was injured in an underground subway passage just 200 feet from the bus terminal at West 42nd St. and Eighth Ave., officials said. Three commuters suffered minor injuries, officials said.

After the explosion, Port Authority cops moved in and struggled with Ullah, who had wires attached to his body, sources said.

He tried to set off the rest of his bomb, but only part of it went off. Two PAPD officers grabbed him and successfully removed the explosives without further incident.

Ullah is at Bellevue Hospital being treated.

The suspect in police custody following theexplosion at Port Authority Bus Terminal. pic.twitter.com/gGSygFnJjz — JF (@JFNYC1) December 11, 2017

This wild animal yelling out quotes about Isis while being transported. pic.twitter.com/33stXSEaaq — JF (@JFNYC1) December 11, 2017

BREAKING VIDEO: Moment of explosion at 42nd St and 8th Avenue in Manhattan#NYPD pic.twitter.com/ZVieRsfIaC — JF (@JFNYC1) December 11, 2017

EARLIER:

The AP reports:

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that a man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off on a New York City subway platform. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries. Another person on the platform sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is open. Due to police activity, the entrance to the subway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Eighth Avenue is closed. Updates will be posted from @PANYNJ and @PABusTerminal as they become available. — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) December 11, 2017

Developing…