Pipe Bomb Explodes in Terror Attack at NYC Port Authority Bus Terminal

by Andy Towle
December 11, 2017 | 8:06am

port authority explosion

An explosion took place this morning at Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC during the Monday morning rush hour.

Akayed Ullah

Akayed Ullah

The NY Daily News reports:

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi native, detonated part of his “low tech” explosive at 7:30 a.m. and was injured in an underground subway passage just 200 feet from the bus terminal at West 42nd St. and Eighth Ave., officials said. Three commuters suffered minor injuries, officials said.

After the explosion, Port Authority cops moved in and struggled with Ullah, who had wires attached to his body, sources said.

He tried to set off the rest of his bomb, but only part of it went off. Two PAPD officers grabbed him and successfully removed the explosives without further incident.

Ullah is at Bellevue Hospital being treated.

EARLIER:

The AP reports:

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that a man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off on a New York City subway platform. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries. Another person on the platform sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Developing…



