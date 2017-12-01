Towleroad

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Observe World AIDS Day in First Public Event as Couple: VIDEO

by Andy Towle
December 1, 2017 | 11:38am

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the HIV/AIDS Charity Terrence Higgins Trust in Nottingham and visited a charity fair at the  Nottingham Contemporary which is is urging people to ‘See Red’ in solidarity with people with HIV/AIDS in their first public appearance as a couple.

In the above video, Harry and Meghan arrive in Nottingham where ITV’s Alison Hammond, who conducted the hilarious interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling last month, attempted to get some words with them.



