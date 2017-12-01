Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Observe World AIDS Day in First Public Event as Couple: VIDEO

The Breakthrough: A Reporter Goes to Ground Zero for Today’s American HIV Epidemic – PODCAST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the HIV/AIDS Charity Terrence Higgins Trust in Nottingham and visited a charity fair at the Nottingham Contemporary which is is urging people to ‘See Red’ in solidarity with people with HIV/AIDS in their first public appearance as a couple.

In the above video, Harry and Meghan arrive in Nottingham where ITV’s Alison Hammond, who conducted the hilarious interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling last month, attempted to get some words with them.

At each stall, HRH and Ms. Markle spoke to people who work with @THTorguk in Nottingham to encourage people to get tested. #WorldAidsDay pic.twitter.com/CwVeOWh3pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

The @THTorguk event on #WorldAidsDay wants to encourage everyone to #SeeRed in solidarity with people with HIV/AIDS and fight the stigmas that surrounds the disease. pic.twitter.com/Qbdfuyjnsg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017