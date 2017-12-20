Towleroad

BREAKING: U.S. Sanctions Chechnya Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Under Magnitsky Act Following Anti-Gay Purge

Rosie O’Donnell Offered Senators $2 Million to Vote Against GOP Tax Bill

by Andy Towle
December 20, 2017 | 11:32am

Rosie O’Donnell raged on Twitter last night over the Republican tax bill, offering Senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake $2 million each if they would vote against it.

Unfortunately, O’Donnell lost the battle as the Senate voted 51-48 for the bill. A revote by the House of Representatives is imminent following a rules glitch that violated the Byrd Rule, which allows for senators to block legislation that would increase the federal deficit beyond 10 years or contains extraneous material.



