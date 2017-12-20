Rosie O’Donnell Offered Senators $2 Million to Vote Against GOP Tax Bill

Eminem’s Grindr Dates Will Not Be Coming Forward Anytime Soon

Rosie O’Donnell raged on Twitter last night over the Republican tax bill, offering Senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake $2 million each if they would vote against it.

Unfortunately, O’Donnell lost the battle as the Senate voted 51-48 for the bill. A revote by the House of Representatives is imminent following a rules glitch that violated the Byrd Rule, which allows for senators to block legislation that would increase the federal deficit beyond 10 years or contains extraneous material.

so how about this

i promise to give

2 million dollars to senator susan collins

and 2 million to senator jeff flake if they vote NO

NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS

FOR THE SUOER RICH DM me susan

DM me jeff no shit

2 million

cash

each — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

susan – 2 million dollars cash

call if u want to negotiate do u think your family is proud of u @sennatorcollins woman – mother – grandmother – sister – daughter

u have betrayed us all dear god

ask for forgiveness

redeem ur soul tomorrow #NOTSEXIST pic.twitter.com/wa0QcMXNk2 — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

rachel meadow asks – "was susan collins engaged … did u feel a heartbeat – was she human" SHE THINKS ITS SEXIST ? NO U SEE SUSAN STOOD AND SAID – NO – I WONT KILL AMERICANS – AND NOW SHE SAYS "YES – YES I WILL KILL AMERICANS" FUCK U SUSAN COLLINS – U MAKE ME SICK – UR NO WOMAN — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

WE CANNOT SIT AT HOME WHILE THEY ROB OUR NATION – YOUR NEIGHBORS HEALTH CARE – FOR THE FUCKING MERCERS AND KOCH BROTHERS – FUCK THEM – RISE UP — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

decency and honor we need to clean house i can't even — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017