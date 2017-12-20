Rosie O’Donnell Offered Senators $2 Million to Vote Against GOP Tax Bill

Rosie O’Donnell raged on Twitter last night over the Republican tax bill, offering Senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake $2 million each if they would vote against it.
Unfortunately, O’Donnell lost the battle as the Senate voted 51-48 for the bill. A revote by the House of Representatives is imminent following a rules glitch that violated the Byrd Rule, which allows for senators to block legislation that would increase the federal deficit beyond 10 years or contains extraneous material.
so how about this
i promise to give
2 million dollars to senator susan collins
and 2 million to senator jeff flake
if they vote NO
NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS
FOR THE SUOER RICH
DM me susan
DM me jeff
no shit
2 million
cash
each
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017
susan – 2 million dollars cash
call if u want to negotiate
do u think your family is proud of u @sennatorcollins
woman – mother – grandmother – sister – daughter
u have betrayed us all
dear god
ask for forgiveness
redeem ur soul tomorrow #NOTSEXIST pic.twitter.com/wa0QcMXNk2
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017
rachel meadow asks – "was susan collins engaged … did u feel a heartbeat – was she human" SHE THINKS ITS SEXIST ? NO U SEE SUSAN STOOD AND SAID – NO – I WONT KILL AMERICANS – AND NOW SHE SAYS "YES – YES I WILL KILL AMERICANS" FUCK U SUSAN COLLINS – U MAKE ME SICK – UR NO WOMAN
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017
WE CANNOT SIT AT HOME WHILE THEY ROB OUR NATION – YOUR NEIGHBORS HEALTH CARE – FOR THE FUCKING MERCERS AND KOCH BROTHERS – FUCK THEM – RISE UP
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017
decency and honor
we need to clean house
i can't even
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017
call 911 – crime in progress
US SENATE
this is too much
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017