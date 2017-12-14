Roy Moore Refuses to Concede in Video Statement Blasting Gay Marriage, Trans People, Abortion: WATCH

Losing GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is continuing to dig his heels in, refusing to concede in a video statement (above) released late on Wednesday.

Said Moore: “In this race, we have not received the final count to include military and provisional ballots. This has been a very close race and we are awaiting certification by the Secretary of State….This election was tainted by over $50 million dollars from outside groups who want to retain power and their corrupt ideology. No longer is this about Republican or Democratic control. It has truly been said that there is not a dime’s worth of difference between them. It is about a Washington establishment which will not listen to the cries of its citizenry — and the battle rages on.”

The WaPo reports:

It was a four-minute fire-and-brimstone video about abortion, same-sex marriage, school prayer, sodomy and “the right of a man to claim to be a woman and vice versa.”

“We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity,” Moore said. “Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty. Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The winner of Alabama’s Senate race, Democrat Doug Jones, spoke to TODAY on Thursday morning and said “it’s time to move on.”

Said Jones: “I mean this is – every race is tough. It’s bitter sometimes. I think this one was one that people of Alabama have now spoken a little bit, and they decided to heal. Our campaign has been about that. It’s been about trying to find common ground and heal. And I think he would do well to just go ahead, let’s get this behind us, so the people of Alabama can get someone in there and start working for them.”