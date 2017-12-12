Towleroad

BREAKING: Oxford’s All-Male A Cappella Group Has a Few Nipply Xmas Presents to Unwrap: WATCH

Roy Moore ‘Probably’ Thinks Homosexuality Should Be Illegal, According to Spokesman: WATCH

by Andy Towle
December 12, 2017 | 5:49pm

Roy Moore spokesman

Jake Tapper asked Roy Moore spokesman Ted Crockett if Moore believes, as he did in 2005, that homosexuality should be illegal.

“Homosexuality is a sin in the biblical sense,” replied Crockett, dodging the question.

“Does he think homosexual conduct should be illegal? It’s a yes or no question,” continued Tapper.

“Probably,” replied Crockett.

Crockett also didn’t know that you could be sworn in on things other than a Bible. Speechless.



You Might Also Like