Senator Cory Booker Blasts Trump For Treatment of LGBTQ People: VIDEO

Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has said that the Trump administration has “put forth an all-out assault on the LGBTQ community.”

Speaking on Twitter, Booker attacked Trump for his attempt to ban transgender people from the military and his position on the Colorado Masterpiece Cakeshop case.

He called the attempted military ban “outrageous” and said transgender people are “qualified folks who’ve already shown a record of service that is incredible.”

“That,” he added, “is worthy of respect.”

NBC reports:

Asked about the Masterpiece Cakeshop case that was argued before the Supreme Court last Tuesday — in which a Colorado baker claims that his faith should give him a legal exemption from having to follow his state’s anti-discrimination civil rights law — Booker expressed hope that the nation’s top court would rule in favor of the gay couple that filed a discrimination complaint in the case.

“There’s many of us that are hoping the Supreme Court — like it did with marriage equality, like it’s done in discrimination cases facing African-Americans in the past — will do the right thing,” said Booker, noting that he attended Tuesday’s oral arguments.

Booker, who spent the weekend in Alabama supporting the successful run by Doug Jones against incumbent and sexual predator Roy Moore, added:

“No one should be able to discriminate against folks. At restaurants or businesses, I don’t want to see that treatment being done to anyone in this country.

“When one American is under attack, when one American is facing discrimination, we need to understand that’s an assault on all Americans.”

He has vowed to push for action in Congress if the court rules with baker Jack Phillips.

