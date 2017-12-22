Seth Meyers Gags at the Sycophantic Republicans Kissing Trump’s Rear Over the Tax Bill: WATCH

This Unbelievable EDM Star Wars Christmas Display is Causing a Disturbance in the Force: WATCH

Yesterday was a day of praise for Donald Trump, at least from sycophantic Republicans eager to curry favor following the tax bill’s passage. Seth Meyers took a Closer Look last night.

But first Meyers examined Trump’s latest shot at the press in front of his cabinet, telling them they “need a prayer” more than he does.

Said Meyers: “Ahh yes, prayer. What a cool thing to be a dick about.”

Meyers then moved on to the tax bill, astonished that Trump actually thinks he came up with the term ‘tax cuts’.

“Oh my God! Do you really think you came up with the phrase, ‘tax cuts?’ Those are literally the two most popular words in the history of politics!…That’s right, Trump claims he invented the phrase, ‘tax cuts.’ That is so fake, the only thing that would be more fake is claiming you came up with the word ‘fake’.”

Meyers then played a clip of Trump claiming he came up with the word “fake”.

And Trump claimed he’s done more than any other president in history, to which Meyers responded: “You passed one bill. And people are so enthusiastic about you that Alabama elected a Democratic senator.”

Mike Pence also got on the Trump congratulation bandwagon, lavishing praise on him to his face for nearly three minutes. Meyers played the clip which ended on Trump’s scowling puss.

“Well I guess we know what Trump’s ‘O-face’ looks like,” Meyers quipped. “Look at him. Even he’s like, ‘dude, I’m married.'”

Watch: